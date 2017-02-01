Toggle navigation
WHO Radio - NEWSRADIO 1040 WHO - Des Moines
WHO Radio - NEWSRADIO 1040 WHO - Des Moines
When To Listen
Van & Bonnie: 4:59am-9am
Jan Mickelson: 9am-11:30am
The Big Show: 11:30am-1pm
Rush Limbaugh: 1pm-4pm
Simon Conway: 4pm-7pm
Sean Hannity: 7pm-10pm
John Batchelor: 10pm-12am
Our Full Schedule
News & Info
WHO Radio News
Weather Forecast
Traffic
News Department Staff
Closings & Cancellations
WHO Radio Tractor Ride
Community Events Calendar
WHO History
Trips
Media
Listen LIVE
Podcasts
Contact
Contests
Des Moines Home & Garden Show
Sound Of Music
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Protesters pack Iowa capitol as Senate committee defunds Planned Parenthood
Everything You Need To About Donald Trump's Supreme Court Pick
WATCH: Blank Park Zoo's rhinos pick Super Bowl winners
Get The Latest From The Trump Administration!
Boone robbery suspect reportedly wore a uniform
Victim identified in Des Moines murder
Des Moines woman killed in house fire
The 2017 Tractor Ride!
previous
next
On-Air Now
1pm - 4pm
Two GOP Senators Will Vote Against Betsy DeVos For Education Secretary
If This Video Doesn't Make You Laugh Out Loud, You've Missed A Good Opportunity!
Senate Confirms Tillerson For Secretary Of State
Guards Taken Hostage By Prisoners In Delaware
Low oil prices encourage bad behavior by Russia
Deer disease found in second Iowa county
Reuters Instructs Reporters To Cover Trump Like An Authoritarian Regime
What Not to Buy for Valentine's Day
Where Are Iowa Democrats Heading?
Why Are Girls Less Confident?
Who Is Neil Gorsuch?
Trump And Mattis Quietly Ramp Up Ground War On ISIS
x
See Full Playlist
WHO Radio
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from WHO Radio to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.