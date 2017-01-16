Toggle navigation
WHO Radio - NEWSRADIO 1040 WHO - Des Moines
WHO Radio - NEWSRADIO 1040 WHO - Des Moines
When To Listen
Van & Bonnie: 4:59am-9am
Jan Mickelson: 9am-11:30am
The Big Show: 11:30am-1pm
Rush Limbaugh: 1pm-4pm
Simon Conway: 4pm-7pm
Sean Hannity: 7pm-10pm
John Batchelor: 10pm-12am
Our Full Schedule
News & Info
WHO Radio News
Weather Forecast
Traffic
News Department Staff
Closings & Cancellations
WHO Radio Tractor Ride
Community Events Calendar
WHO History
Trips
Media
Listen LIVE
Podcasts
Contact
Contests
Masterworks 4: Cathedrals Of Sound
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
RV Show
Des Moines Home & Garden Show
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Ice storm hits Iowa
He's Not Trump, He Just Plays Him for the Inauguration Rehearsal
Murdered woman's body found hidden in Des Moines home
previous
next
On-Air Now
9:00am - 11:30am
Governor Peter Thiel?
Trump: ObamaCare Replacement Is Ready to Go
Work Release Prisoner Sought
Tractor Sales Up Slightly in 2016
Woman Dies of Superbug No Antibiotic Could Treat
Time is running out to register to win a $5200.00 Prize...do it today!...
FBI Nabs 1 of 10 Most Wanted
He's Not Trump, He Just Plays Him for the Inauguration Rehearsal
Power Restored in Des Moines
Trump Lashes Out at CIA Director
Show Prep 1/16/2017
American Apparel Is No More
x
See Full Playlist
WHO Radio
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from WHO Radio to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.