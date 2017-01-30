Toggle navigation
WHO Radio - NEWSRADIO 1040 WHO - Des Moines
WHO Radio - NEWSRADIO 1040 WHO - Des Moines
When To Listen
Van & Bonnie: 4:59am-9am
Jan Mickelson: 9am-11:30am
The Big Show: 11:30am-1pm
Rush Limbaugh: 1pm-4pm
Simon Conway: 4pm-7pm
Sean Hannity: 7pm-10pm
John Batchelor: 10pm-12am
Our Full Schedule
News & Info
WHO Radio News
Weather Forecast
Traffic
News Department Staff
Closings & Cancellations
WHO Radio Tractor Ride
Community Events Calendar
WHO History
Trips
Media
Listen LIVE
Podcasts
Contact
Contests
Des Moines Home & Garden Show
Sound Of Music
Hy-Vee Market Grill Valentine's Package
Music Of The Carpenters
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
One man found, another still wanted for questioning in Des Moines murder
'South Park' Creators To 'Back Off' Trump
Deacon stabbed at Des Moines church, woman arrested
Get The Latest From The Trump Administration!
Police searching for suspects after Casey's robbery
Get Everything You Need To Know About Super Bowl LI!
Dead dogs found in Warren County, Iowa
WATCH: Blank Park Zoo's rhinos pick Super Bowl winners
Protesters pack Iowa capitol as Senate committee defunds Planned Parenthood
City to evict all renters in Des Moines apartment
The 2017 Tractor Ride!
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 10pm
Duck, goose callers flock to southeast Iowa this weekend
Flu-deaths on the rise in Iowa
Look Who Funds The Group Behind The Call To Arms At Milo’s Berkeley Event
As Washington Freaks Out, Trump Supporters Rejoice That He’s Doing What He...
Number of Visas Revoked Under Trump's Order Is Huge
Culver out at Des Moines YMCA
Look Who Funded The Call To Arms At Milo's Berkeley Event...
Nine arrested in sweeping Des Moines raids
$27B In Federal Funds Now At Risk For Sanctuary Cities
Whoopi Goldberg is confused! She thinks Roe v. Wade is in the Constitution...
Is It Too Early To Be Excited About iPhone X?
CNN panel goes into total meltdown mode over President Trump and Black...
x
See Full Playlist
WHO Radio
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from WHO Radio to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.