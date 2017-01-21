Toggle navigation
WHO Radio - NEWSRADIO 1040 WHO - Des Moines
WHO Radio - NEWSRADIO 1040 WHO - Des Moines
When To Listen
Van & Bonnie: 4:59am-9am
Jan Mickelson: 9am-11:30am
The Big Show: 11:30am-1pm
Rush Limbaugh: 1pm-4pm
Simon Conway: 4pm-7pm
Sean Hannity: 7pm-10pm
John Batchelor: 10pm-12am
Our Full Schedule
News & Info
WHO Radio News
Weather Forecast
Traffic
News Department Staff
Closings & Cancellations
WHO Radio Tractor Ride
Community Events Calendar
WHO History
Trips
Media
Listen LIVE
Podcasts
Contact
Contests
Masterworks 4: Cathedrals Of Sound
Des Moines Home & Garden Show
Win a VIP trip to the 2017 iHeartRadio Music Awards!
All Contests
Contest Rules
More
User Account Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Log In
Sign Up
Settings
Log Out
Contact Icon
Created with sketchtool.
Contact
Newsletter
Advertise With Us
Search Icon
Created with sketchtool.
President Trump Vows To Start Rebuilding & Restoring Promise Of America
Urbandale teen arrested after Snapchat threat
The Best Moments From Donald Trump's Inauguration (PHOTOS)
Des Moines police officer's mom stumps apparent scammer
Get The Latest On The Obama/Trump Transition
Mom arrested for drunk driving, kids found living in filth
Police say taxi driver drunk in fatal Ankeny crash
Iowan snaps pics at Trump Inaugural Eve dinner
Iowa teens see President Trump's inauguration
previous
next
On-Air Now
7pm - 10pm
Women's Marches Around the United States
Women's Marches Around the United States
Newborn Helps Dad Propose to Mom
These Are the Best College Towns in the US
Soldiers in the US Army Are Getting a New Service Pistol
Trump Promises Support In Speech At CIA Headquarters
Spokesman Says Bushes Feeling Better In Houston Hospital
Untitled Content
When Vet's Body Went Unclaimed, Strangers Stepped In
Celebrities Join #WomensMarch Around the Country
Kushner in White House Doesn't Violate Anti-Nepotism Laws
Tesla Owner Stranded in Desert, and Not for Lack of Charge
x
See Full Playlist
WHO Radio
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played
title
Content Goes Here
Add to Playlist
Create New Playlist
{{collection.name}}
{{(collection.tracks).length}} songs
Cancel
New Playlist
Cancel
Create
New
Save songs from WHO Radio to your playlist
Instantly replay songs from the radio
Unlimited skips
Listen offline
Create unlimited playlists
Play millions of songs on demand
Start Free 30 Day Trial
Learn more about iHeartRadio All Access
Added song{{songIDs.length > 1 ? 's' : ''}} to {{collectionName || 'playlist'}}
Song saved to My Music
An error occurred. Please try again.