Toggle navigation
WHO Radio - NEWSRADIO 1040 WHO - Des Moines
WHO Radio - NEWSRADIO 1040 WHO - Des Moines
When To Listen
Van & Bonnie: 4:59am-9am
Jan Mickelson: 9am-11:30am
The Big Show: 11:30am-1pm
Rush Limbaugh: 1pm-4pm
Simon Conway: 4pm-7pm
Sean Hannity: 7pm-10pm
John Batchelor: 10pm-12am
Our Full Schedule
News & Info
WHO Radio News
Weather Forecast
Traffic
News Tips (515) 245-8887
News Department Staff
Closings & Cancellations
WHO Radio Tractor Ride
Community Events Calendar
WHO History
Trips
Media
Listen LIVE
Podcasts
Contact
Contact Us
Employment
Internships
Contests
Win a Free Trip to the iHeart80s Party!
Elvis Tribute Weekend at Wild Rose Casino!
Des Moines Boat & Sport Show
Iowa Home Show
All Contests
Contest Rules
Newsletter
More
17 New Year's Resolutions for 2017
Iowa astronaut spends Christmas in space
Outback Bowl: Iowa vs Florida
Enjoy Commercial-Free Christmas Music, Sponsored by Edencrest Assisted and Memory Care
previous
next
On-Air Now
12:00am - 5:30am
At Least 35 Dead In Istanbul Nightclub Attack
An Oh-So-Ironic Arrest: 5 Craziest Crimes of the Week
2016 Is 'the Worst'? That's a First-World Problem
288 New Crystal Triangles Installed For New Year's Eve Ball Drop
How to Handle This Year's Extra Second: 'Smear' It
CDC May Lower Lead Level Threshold for Kids: Sources
Iowa Ice Fishing Conditions Vary Widely
Saturday Morning Live - 12/31/16 - Mayor of Norwalk, Aqua Culture, and State...
Wind Turbines May Benefit Crops
UK Woman: 'Cup of Tea' Invite Led to 13 Years as Sex Slave
Top 5 White House Petitions Since Website Began
Watch: Astronauts Do Mannequin Challenge From Space (Video)
x
See Full Playlist
WHO Radio
Listen Now
on
Player-Bar_iHR-Logo
Recently Played